Trending
News

Job Racketeering: ICPC commences investigations on Premium Times, Gagdi petitions 

The Eagle OnlineBy Updated:No Comments
ICPC(1)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it has commenced investigation into petitions received from Premium Times.

Similarly, the anti-graft body said it has started questioning on the petition received from  Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Ad-Hoc Committee on the Investigation of Job Racketeering and Gross Mismanagement in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), over bribery allegations against the probe panel.

READ ALSO:

GOtv Boxing Night returns late September
10th Lagos PR Conference: Speakers give solutions to unemployment challenge,  nation building
Group lauds Gov. Mbah, announces willingness to support

ICPC made this public in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua. 

Share.

Related Posts