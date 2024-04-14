Jnr Pope: Enugu has lost one of its talented sons — Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu, mourning Nollywood actor, Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, says Enugu State has lost one of its talented sons.

He said his death came at a time when the state was working hard to develop the creative potential of its youths for self-reliance.

Mbah stated this in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze Aka, on Saturday night in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Pope, who hailed from Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti Council Area of the State, alongside three of his colleagues lost their lives in a tragic boat accident on River Niger while returning from a movie location on Wednesday.

The governor, who described Junior Pope’s death as “heart wrenching and unfortunate”, said he received the news with sadness.

He said: “Indeed, the death of Jnr. Pope came at a time Enugu state was working so hard to develop the creative potential of its youths for self reliance, job creation and export of their talents outside the shores of Nigeria.”

Mbah expressed deep regrets that such talented, young Nigerians could lose their lives in such unfortunate circumstances.

The governor commiserated with the bereaved families, Actors Guild of Nigeria and entire Nollywood industry on the loss of their members in an ill-fated boat accident.

He promised that the state shall work in concert with the family to ensure a befitting burial for the late movie icon.

The governor said the Enugu State Government will open a condolence register for Nigerians to pay their tributes to the fallen Nollywood star.

Also Read:

Mbah explained that the condolence register would be opened at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Information and Communication, State Secretariat, Enugu on April 15.

“Those who may not get to the office of the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communication, may use the following email address condolencejuniorpope@gmail.com to register their condolences,” he said.