Jimmy Enyeh wins National Media Community Award

On December 3, 2023, the Publisher of National Waves Newspaper and Magazine, Jimmy Enyeh, was honoured with the National Media Community Award: “Icon of Media Excellence in Print Journalism,”

The award was bestowed on the Publisher at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos State.

According to the letter sent to the media practitioner by the organisers of the event and signed by the Chairman, Advisory Board Governing Council, Nigeria Media Network in conjunction with Daily Pride Communications, Dr. Agnes NyumahBokai, and others, the award was conferred on the National Waves boss on account of his untainted years of experience and for great achievements vis a vis rising to the zenith of the journalism profession through dint of hard work and doggedness.

Enyeh, a creative writer and an expert in disseminating authentic information to the general public, was born in Lagos to Mr. and Mrs. James Jimmy Enyeh.

He hails from Boboroku Jesse in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

He started his educational career with St. Isaac Nursery school, Surulere, Lagos State in 1971 and proceeded to Tinu Primary School, Surulere, Lagos State in 1973.

For his secondary education, he attended Metropolitan College, Isolo, Lagos State from 1979 and 1984 and proceeded to the University of Lagos, where he received a Diploma in Mass Communication in 1992.

Not done with his quest to acquire knowledge, the likeable bloke proceeded to study Public Administration at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, where he bagged a degree in 2007.

Enyeh, a devout Christian and creative thinker, is a journalist who has put in over 27 years into journalism.

The versatile writer started his career as a Society Writer with Goodtime Magazine, Lagos in 1995.

He joined Fame Magazine as a Staff Writer in 1997 and resigned his appointment to work for The Marvel Magazine as Deputy Editor in 1999.

Enyeh again resigned his appointment at Marvel Weekly to join City People Magazine as a Correspondent in the Abuja office in the year 2000.

He rose to the position of Abuja Bureau Chief of City People and once again resigned in 2008 to set up NATIONAL WAVES Newspaper and Magazine, with an online version: www.nationalwaves-ng.com, domiciled in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Enyeh’s knowledge of other advanced countries such as the United Kingdom, United States of America, Republic of Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Ethiopia made him genuinely cosmopolitan.

This urbane gentleman is an advocate of peace.

He is so in love with peace that the Universal Peace Federation bestowed him with an award of International Ambassador For Peace on September 2, 2010 in Abuja.

UPF is an international Non-Governmental Organisation with special consultative status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council with branches in more than 210 independent nations, including Nigeria, and an initiative of alliance of world leaders and its network, which includes people from various fields of human endeavours, who are dedicated to the realisation of world peace.

According to the award letter signed by Chief Segun Olusola, who was the Chairman Board of Trustees of UN-UPF/IIFWP Nigeria, and Ambassador Olaleye Alao, Secretary General of UN-UPF/IIFWP Nigeria, Enyeh was honoured in recognition of his past efforts at promoting peace, but more importantly a new global commissioning of UPF world- wide Peace Building Programmes, which are designed to complement the mission of the United Nations.

The amiable newshound has also been honoured with other awards.

He is married to Olubisi Enyeh and they are blessed with lovely children.

END.