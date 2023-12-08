Jigawa approves N172m for solar project at Dutse hospital

The Jigawa Government has approved N173 million for the provision of solar mini grid at Dutse General Hospital in Dutse Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Sagir Musa, Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture on Friday in Dutse.

Musa said that the State Executive Council (SEC) approved the funds during its meeting on Thursday.

“The SEC has approved the award of contract for the installation of Solar Mini-Grid at the Dutse General Hospital at the sum of N172, 754,158.00 only.

“The council decision is in line with Governor Umar Namadi’s administration commitment to improving the standard of General Hospitals in the state for effective healthcare delivery,” Musa said.

He said the Council also approved N324.8 million for the construction, rehabilitation and upgrade of 33 Small Towns Water Supply Schemes in 14 constituencies.

The Commissioner added that the Council had also approved the award of contract for the establishment of a fumigation chamber at Maigatari Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Maigatari Local Government Area.

Musa said the planned fumigation chamber aimed at boosting the production of hibiscus in the State.

The Commissioner added that the planned establishment of the chamber was also to improve the quality of hibiscus produced in the State and meet the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) requirements for exportation.