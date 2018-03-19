Izunaso, Araraume, others storm out of APC stakeholders’ meeting

Top members of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State on Sunday stormed out of a stakeholders meeting of the party in the state.

Among those that left the meeting midway in anger were the National Organising Secretary of the party, Senator Osita Izunaso; former governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume; and Senator Benjamin Uwajiumogu.

The state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, did not attend the meeting.

Okorocha was said to have stayed away from the meeting over the failure of the State Executive Council to change the venue to the Government House as he demanded.

But his Deputy Chief of Staff, Kingsley Uju, said Okorocha was out of the country.

Uju also said those who stormed out of the meeting did not mean well for the party in the state.

The meeting, held at Concorde Hotel in Owerri behind closed door, lasted for about two hours and 30 minutes.

It was presided over by the state Chairman, Hillary Eke.

Speaking with newsmen, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Nwabueze Oguchienti, said stakeholders addressed issues of internal democracy, the proposed local government election in June and the party’s primary elections later in the year.

Oguchienti said: “The meeting reached resolutions on internal democracy, discipline, peace and unity of the party.

“We want to position our party ahead of party primary.”