Iwobi laments Lacazette bench role

Alex Iwobi has admitted that it might have been a different game if Alexandre Lacazette had started for Arsenal in their 3-1 defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger decided to leave the France international on the bench as the Gunners slumped to a disappointing Premier League defeat to leave them 12 points behind the leaders.

Lacazette came off the bench in the second half with the score at 2-0 and pulled a goal back for Wenger’s men with a cool finish.

However, the Citizens wrapped up the victory when Gabriel Jesus netted a third goal for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders.

There were questions as to why Wenger didn’t opt to deploy summer signing Lacazette from the start against the Citizens.

And Nigeria midfielder Iwobi admits that the game could have panned out differently if the France international had been deployed from the off at The Etihad.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website after the game, Iwobi said: “We had an extra attacking player going forward but at the end of the day we set up very well to play against City and we were just unfortunate.

“Maybe if he’d started on the wing it would have been different, but it is what it is.”

Arsenal must now dust themselves down as they prepare for their crunch north London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur at The Emirates after the international break on November 18.