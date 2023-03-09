IWD: Unity Bank unveils women network to promote gender equity

Unity Bank Plc has launched the Unity Bank Women Network to foster greater inclusion, equity, and opportunities to promote gender empowerment.

The Bank’s Managing Director, Tomi Somefun, said the initiative was to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day.

Somefun, in a statement, said the network was a gender advocacy platform to enable the bank target and champion initiatives to promote networking and relationships with females within the institution.

According to her, it will also provide mentorship opportunities and advocacy on social issues such as gender equality, parenting, financial education, and leadership.

“We must also do our part to create a more equitable society that empowers women, drives them to do more, entrust them with responsibilities, and celebrate their achievements every step of the way,” she said.

Somefun said that Patricia Ahunanya, the bank’s Chief Compliance Officer, would serve as the coordinator of the network.

“I believe this Women Network will promote more visibility, inclusion, and collaboration among women within our organisation,” she said

Speaking on this year’s IWD theme: “Embrace Equity,” Somefun said the day provides an opportunity to reflect on the ongoing advocacy for gender equality.

“As women, we must always take the time to think about the role we play in creating a sustainable future through our contribution to the success of our organisations, homes, businesses, and the entire society, and evaluate our level of impact and influence,” she said.

Somefun said the bank would continue to create an enabling and equitable environment that focuses on empowering its female workforce.

She added that this would be achieved by creating an atmosphere where women can thrive irrespective of culture, background, and education.

Similarly, Ahunanya said that it was significant that the bank was domesticating a viable project to further co-create and drive impact.

Ahunanya said to demonstrate commitment to gender inclusion, Unity Bank was one of the financial institutions in Nigeria with three female representatives on its board.

She said that over the years, the bank had celebrated the IWD with socially impactful initiatives aimed at empowering women and creating an enabling environment for the female gender to thrive.

The International Women’s Day is commemorated annually on March 8 to celebrate achievements of women globally.

The day is also marked to bring to fore challenges faced by women such as rape, discrimination, female genital mutilation, and domestic violence among others.

