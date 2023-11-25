It’s sad judiciary, Catholic priests are getting sucked into politics – Kukah

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has expressed sadness over the political situation in the country.

Bishop Kukah, who spoke on Friday, said the judiciary and priests are already getting sucked into politics.

Speaking at the 8th House of Justice Summit in Kaduna, he said: “I am saddened by the fact that the judiciary has now found itself being sucked into politics.

“I would have also been sad – and I’m also sad 0 to the extent that even us who are priests in the church, we are getting sucked into politics because you will never come out the same.

“You go to wrestle with a pig inside poto poto (mud), you may defeat the pig, but you cannot go around showing yourself to see what you look like.

“Elections will always give us what I call unintended consequences.

“But also, it is important to understand that a contest is always a contest.

“And you use the experience of this to prepare for the next contest.”

Kukah, however, said it is not all gloomy for Nigeria.

He said: “You are using mobile phones today.

“It wasn’t the generation that went before us that gave us mobile phones.

“Every generation will contest its own problems.

“Let’s be concerned with the problems of the moment.

“Yes, we dream about the future.

“But like somebody said, today is the tomorrow you dreamt about yesterday.

“But let’s not be nervous.

“We should be nervous that we are underperforming because there are things we could have done differently and we can do differently.

“But there is a new consciousness that is emerging and it is that consciousness that we must build on.

“So, justices will do what justices will do.”