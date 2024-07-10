Ipswich Town appoint ex-Super Eagles player new coach

Sone Aluko has joined Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town staff as First-Team Coach after retiring from playing this summer.

He played for Ipswich from 2021 to 2024, making 62 appearances, as well as for Reading, Fulham, Hull and Aberdeen.

The 35-year-old Aluko said: “It is a real privilege to start the next phase of my career by joining the first-team coaching staff here at the club.

“Learning from the manager and all the coaching staff here is a fantastic opportunity for me.

“It is a great time to be at Ipswich, and I’m really looking forward to helping the squad continue to learn and take on the challenge of the Premier League.”

McKenna added: “We’re delighted to add Sone to our coaching team.

“His work ethic and values have been important for the club over the last few years, and we know he will continue to bring those qualities to his new role.

“Sone has strong relationships with players and staff at the club and he will be a big addition for us.”

Aluko, who managed just over 200 minutes in all competitions for Ipswich in 2023/24, has previously enthused about playing under McKenna.

Speaking in February 2022, he said: “His (sessions) flow really well, so you won’t do the same thing for 45 minutes.

“It’ll change and you have to be thinking constantly, switched on in the session, you can’t just coast through.

“With some managers you know what’s coming on each day and halfway through the season you kind of know that on this day we’re going to be doing this drill.

“He has a lot of drills, so on the pitch he’s very good.

“You can’t work with the very best in the world and not keep them focused.

“They’ll eventually get frustrated, so with us it’s been brilliant.

“Sessions are tests – you’ve got to learn something new or he wants you to try something different.

“Like I say, it’s been fun, I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Part of his new responsibilities will be working with the analysts on matchdays.

The former Nigeria international was one of 10 Ipswich players to take part in a bespoke UEFA B coaching course provided by the PFA in October last year.

He joins Lee Grant and Charlie Turnbull as First Team Coaches at Ipswich, as well as McKenna’s number two Martyn Pert, who moved with him from Manchester United in 2021.

Also joining the setup will be David Martin as Assistant Goalkeeper Coach to Rene Gilmartin.

Martin, who represented clubs, including MK Dons, West Ham and Southend, during his career, will assist with training, scouting and recruitment, as well as monitoring Ipswich’s on-loan keepers.

