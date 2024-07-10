Tinubu pledges more help for arts at stage play on his mother

President Bola Tinubu has said the entertainment industry deserves more attention and recognition as it rekindles history and equips the younger generation with the knowledge of past events.

President Tinubu spoke on Tuesday during a stage production held in honour of his late mother, Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji.

He said the government will invest more in culture and arts to bridge the past and the present and create a pathway for the future.

The play, titled: “Abibatu Mogaji: An Opera.” was staged at the Conference Centre of the State House with the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and other dignitaries in attendance.

President Tinubu’s mother passed away on June 15, 2013 at the age of 96, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of service to family, community, the underprivileged, and the nation.

The President said he inherited his resilience, determination, and discipline from his mother, who was “tough and determined”.

He said: “My first restaurant was the best.

“My first toilet was the best.

“My first bedroom was her back.

“There is no way I could have come this far and become this old without her care.”

The President thanked the Executive Producer of the play, Ola Awakan, and the Director, Dr. Ahmed Yerima, for scripting and directing a play to immortalise his mother.

He commended the “thoroughly researched” play, which reflected her moments on earth.

He said: “I could see that they know her very well.

“She was tough.

“She was a disciplinarian.

“I can thank God for the gift I got from her.

“It was an enduring gift of character and determination.

“Never to give up.”

The President said his son, Seyi, and other family members will benefit from the production, noting that theatre conveys lessons from history through re-enactment.

In his vote of thanks, Seyi Tinubu thanked the managers and crew for putting up a brilliant performance to immortalise the late Iyaloja of Lagos.

In his remarks, Awakan thanked the President for the opportunity and support to stage the play at the Presidential Villa.

