IPOB speaks on attack on ex-Governor Ohakim

The Indigenous People of Biafra has made its position known on the attack on former Imo State Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, by gunmen.

The spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, made the position known in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

Powerful said: “The attack was masterminded by the political gladiators in Imo State, who were desperate to murder political opponents in the state to further their own careers.

“The attack on Chief Ikedi Ohakim is uncalled for, and we must stand tall in protecting our people. Not every politician is wicked; Ohakim is one of the peaceful people among the politicians in the Eastern region.

“IPOB totally condemns the recent attack on Ohakim. We understand that the attack was planned to achieve a political goal by the enemies of Imo indigenes, because they want to bring their opponents in the state down and push them into submission.”