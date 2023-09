IPOB bans Independence Day celebration in South East

The Indigenous People of Biafra has placed a ban on October 1 independence anniversary celebration across the South East.

This was made known by the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement he issued on Friday.

Powerful said in the statement: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the Supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby call on Biafrans both home and in diaspora to shun participation in the Nigeria Independent day celebration on 1st October 2023.

“Every sensible Biafra citizen must understand that Nigeria detests Biafrans, particularly Ndigbo. Nigeria has rejected all our efforts to be treated as equal citizens. Nigeria has marginalized Biafrans politically and economically. Since Nigeria has rejected us, we have also rejected Nigeria and her celebrations.

“As Nigeria’s government plans to celebrate her flag Independence from Britain, we advise Eastern Region Governors and Political leaders to shun the October 1st Independence celebration in our region. Moreso, we advise Biafrans not to attend any Independence celebration anywhere within Biafra territory or outside of it.

“Hence, IPOB has banned the Independence Day celebration and flying of Nigeria flags in any part of Biafraland on October 1st, 2023.”