The Presidency lied by saying that 60 political parties backed the 2019 election that led to the reelection of President Muhammadu, the Inter-Party Advisory Council has stated.

IPAC’s position followed a statement by the Presidency that 60 political parties backed the election.

The Presidency, through a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, had hailed a group of parties under the G-60 tag for backing the election at a news conference on Wednesday.

Apart from hailing the election, the G-60, through its Chairman, Muhammed Shittu, passed a vote of confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Shittu, who is also the National Chairman of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, said the controversy surrounding INEC’s server is a deliberate ploy to destroy the integrity of the country’s electoral process, lambasting the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for claiming victory in the election.

But the spokesman of IPAC, Akinloye Oyeniyi, who spoke in an interview with The PUNCH on Thursday, stated that only six political parties endorsed INEC on the election.

Oyeniyi said the parties included the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, Allied Peoples Movement and the Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy.

He told The PUNCH: “It’s not true.

“There were just six (parties).

“There is nowhere that 60 political parties endorsed Buhari for anything or spoke on anything about the tribunal.

“I saw the press conference.

“Shittu was there.

“The MRDD, APN and APDA were also there.

“They were coordinated by APDA.

“The man in white that spoke is the National Chairman of APDA.

“Nowhere did 60 parties endorse (Buhari) nor did anyone speak on behalf of 60 parties.

“There were just six.”