IPAC dissociates self from planned protest against INEC Chairman

The Inter Party Advisory Council has dissociated itself from a planned protest by persons and organisations calling for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Sani Yabagi, the National Chairman of IPAC, said this in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the body had no hand in the protest, tagged: “Occupy INEC rally.”

Yabagi said that as a major stakeholder in the democratic process that fielded candidates and participated in all elections conducted by INEC and States Independent Electoral Commission, IPAC was interested in credible elections and political stability in the country.

He said: “The council is in the vanguard of promoting and stimulating free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections in accordance with the law, and ensuring political stability in the country.

“IPAC regularly interfaces with INEC, relevant arms of government, development partners and civil society organizations where crucial national issues including conduct of credible elections are discussed and chart the way forward in consolidating and deepening democracy in Nigeria.

“While aggrieved political parties and their candidates that participated in the 2023 general election and the off-season governorship elections are at various election tribunals and courts to seek redress, it will be inappropriate to occupy the commission at this critical period as it is involved in all the litigations.

Also Read:

“It Is obvious that some of the elections did not meet the expectations of Nigerians, which is why aggrieved political parties have approached the court for adjudication and the need for further reform of the nation’s electoral process to meet international standards that will curb post-elections petitions.

“IPAC is not involved and will not participate in the occupy INEC rally. The organisers should stop dropping IPAC’s name in their bid to attract supporters.”