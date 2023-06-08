IOC set to expel IBA but keep boxing in Paris Olympics

The International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday its executive board has recommended to the IOC Session to withdraw its recognition of the governing boxing body International Boxing Association.

It added that its board however agreed to keep the sport on the programme of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The IOC said the vote is to come at an extraordinary IOC Session on June 22.

It suspended the body formerly known as AIBA in 2019 over various issues, including governance, finances, transparency, refereeing and judging.

Boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Games held in 2021 was run by an IOC task force and the same is planned for the Paris Games.

Boxing is not on the provisional programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The IBA, led by Russian Umar Kremlev, sent a report on its state to the IOC last week and said it had addressed all of the IOC’s concerns.

But Wednesday’s IOC statement said that “the IBA has failed to fulfil the conditions set by the IOC … for lifting the suspension of the IBA’s recognition.”

A new organisation named World Boxing has recently been set up to ensure the sport’s Olympic future.

It is to be officially founded in autumn.

The US and Switzerland have said they are leaving IBA and will apply for World Boxing membership, with others expected to follow.

