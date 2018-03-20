Investigation into Cristiano Ronaldo tax fraud to continue – Media

Cristiano Ronaldo’s offer to pay the Spanish Treasury 3.8 million euros in an attempt to stop the legal process which could see him end up in prison for alleged tax fraud of 14.7 million euros has been rejected.

The Spanish media reported Ronaldo offered a “blank cheque” to the Treasury in the wake of the organisation seeking an eight year jail term for former Real Madrid player, Xabi Alonso, for an alleged fraud of around eight million euros.

However shortly after these revelations sources close to the investigations indicated there had merely been a “very unsatisfactory” meeting with the player several months ago in which Ronaldo offered an “insignificant” amount of money in order for the case against him to be dropped.

This means the Number I Court in the town of Pozuelo de Alarcon (just outside of Madrid) will continue to investigate the charges of tax fraud against Ronaldo in line with the articles 305 and 305 bis of the Spanish penal code.

When presenting the case against Ronaldo, prosecutors highlighted he used a network of companies created in 2010 in order to hide income generated in Spain by image rights and that in spite of Ronaldo insisting he had always been willing to pay his “fiscal obligations in Spain”.