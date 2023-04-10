Invest in arts to enhance talent discovery, Gani Adams charges FG

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has urged the Federal Government to invest in photography and arts so as to enhance talent discovery in Nigeria.

Iba Adams gave the charge at the photo exhibition organized by Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA)at Isasi Town Hall, Lagos, as part of the activities for the ongoing Eledumare Festival.

Aare Adams, who was represented by the OPC National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Lateef Oladimeji, said there is a need for the Federal Government to look into the arts industry for proper discovery of hidden talents in photography and other sectors of the industry.

He stated further that photography is a global business that can boost tourism and the arts industry.

While urging the government at all levels to create a better opportunity for the youth by developing the arts of photography, Oladimeji noted that the government’s failure to invest in photography and other lucrative arts businesses had increased the rate of unemployment and created an artificial scarcity of talents among young and enterprising youths.

Conducting all members to the exhibition stand, Ibrahim Lawal, who is one of the ambassadors of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF ) guided all the members to see various historical pictures.

He told the audience of the history and background of exhibited pictures, including the time, purposes, and reason for some of the pictures.

Ambassador Lawal stated also that the reason for the exhibition is to remember the past and focus on the future, saying efforts are on to document some of the pictures in a safer online application.

“We are working on the best way to preserve some of these historic pictures for future references.

“Aare Gani Adams had for the past two decades made significant impacts in cultural promotion activities and the traditional institution.

“He is an embodiment of Yoruba traditional institutions, he deserves to be celebrated beyond the shores of Nigeria,” he said.

While urging all OPC members to draw inspiration from the various activities embarked upon to celebrate the Eledumare Festival, Alhaji Oladimeji maintained that the 21-day programmes lined up to celebrate God is to give hope to the hopeless and raise the bar in cultural promotion activities.

“Photo Exhibition is the day-13 programme of the Eledumare Festival. It is an ongoing programme that will last for 21 days. In the last 13 days of the programmes, we visited the Motherless Babies Homes and we gave our tokens. We also visited the Ajibulu Moniya Art Gallery in Surulere Lagos. We held the Fashion Show, Harvest of Praise, Taekwondo, Table Tennis competition, Ayo Olopon, and other sporting programmes.

“So, this year’s program is all-encompassing and it demonstrates the OPC’s resolve to impact all spheres of human activities.

Commending the organisers and the leadership of OPC in Iba Local Council Development Area, Alhaji Lateef Oladimeji said the Photo Exhibition is a unique programme that showcases the beauty of the arts.

“It is spiritual in nature because, if you see a good photograph, you can easily identify it. That is why it is important for both the state and the federal government to look into the industry for it to enhance talent discovery.

Other local governments that collaborated with Iba LCDA to host the event include Ojo LCDA and Oto Awori among others.

Apart from members of the OPC in the three LCDAs, prominent members of the organization that graced the event include the Deputy Baba Oodua General, Chief Oyinlola Awe, Comrade Duro Oke as well as other members of the National Executive Council(NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC)of the Oodua People’s Congress.