International friendly: Peseiro opts for Italian collection for Saudi clash

Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, has opted for the duo of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze to lead the attack as they slug it out in a friendly against the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia this evening.

Both players, who will lead the Nigerian side onslaught, coincidentally ply their trade in Italy.

While Osimhen led Napoli to Scudetto win last season, Chukwueze put pen to paper for AC Milan after many season with Villarreal in the Spanish league.

Francis Uzoho retained his place in goal.

He will be provided cover by Semilogo Ajayi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi and Calvin Bassey.

Standing in skipper, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface are saddled with midfield role.

The substitutes are; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Jordan Torunarigha, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Raphael Onyedika, Joe Aribo, Sadiq Umar, Terem Moffi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Frank Onyeka, Maduka Okoye and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.