Interior Minister decorates Immigration Service new C-G, others

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has decorated the new Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Caroline Wura-Ola, with her new rank on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Minister also decorated six officers of the Service confirmed as Deputy Comptrollers-General.

Tunji-Ojo told the decorated officers that their elevation came with enormous responsibilities and charged them to prepare for the Herculean task ahead.

President Bola Tinubu approved the elevation of the seven officers on December 4.

The President approved the promotion of the six Deputy Comptrollers-General to take effect from January 1, 2023.

Tunji-Ojo charged the decorated officers to be more dedicated to their duties by giving their best at all times to move the Service to enviable heights.

He said: “The NIS is a very important agency.

“I believe in building stronger institutions than in building men because men will go while institutions remain.

“I am happy for you that today you are decorated with your new ranks.

“I am also not too happy because some of you are getting decorated almost at the end of your careers.”

Tunji-Ojo called for a surgical review of the Immigration Service to ensure that officers got elevated to higher ranks when due to enable them to add value to the Service.

The Minister assured the officers of his resolve to review the entire NIS for the betterment of the personnel as well as for the country.

He said: “We will make sure that henceforth people get promoted at the right time as against the way it used to be before I came on board as minister.

“I assure you that we will work to ensure the review of the whole NIS system for effective and efficient service delivery.”

Tunji-Ojo promised to prioritise training and retraining of NIS personnel as well as enhance their welfare to encourage them to put in their best.

He acknowledged the fact that most of the personnel never had the opportunity to undergo any kind of training either overseas or within the country.

He added: “This cannot continue under my watch.

“People must be trained to enable them to give their best, especially in the area of modern border control.

“The Service must regain its glory and take its rightful pride of place.

“If a nation cannot secure its borders, such a nation can never safeguard its citizens.

“The ability of Nigerians to be able to sleep with their two eyes closed rests on your shoulders.”