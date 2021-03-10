Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has advised media houses to always verify their reports on security before publishing or broadcasting them.

Matawalle gave the advice in a statewide broadcast in Gusau on Tuesday.

He said the state government noted with dismay some unverified reports from both the broadcast and print media on the security situation of the state.

He said: “We appreciate the efforts of working journalists in the state to the ongoing peace dialogue process with bandits, but we want you to be professional always while carrying out your duties.”

He also condemned the use of social platforms for spreading fake news on insecurity.

He described this act as sabotaging the efforts of government and security agencies in addressing the dwindling security challenges in the state.

Matawalle, however, described his recent visit to President Muhammadu Buhari over recent security challenges in the state as fruitful.

He said: “You know, my four-day working visit to Abuja led to the introduction of several security measures by the Federal Government.

“I am calling on the people of the state to cooperate with government and security agencies while implementing the measures.”