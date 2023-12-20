Information Minister tasks media practitioners to curb fake news

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has called on media practitioners to take the lead in sanitising the media space to curb fake news.

Idris made the call when the Country Representative of UNESCO, Abdurrahman Diallo, paid him a courtesy visit.

This was contained in a statement by Suleiman Haruna, the Deputy Director of Press in the Ministry, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The Minister noted that the media should self-regulate its space, rather than the government, which might be misinterpreted as oppression.

Idris said: “With each fake news, online media lose credibility more.

“I want to commend UNESCO for being at the forefront of fighting misinformation and disinformation, and its effort to develop global standards for regulating social media.

“This is important, because countries can domesticate it and won’t be seen to be gagging the press”.

The Minister also called for the promotion of Community Radio as part of the inclusive societies mandate of UNESCO.

According to him, this will bridge the information gap as citizens will have avenues for expression and feedback.

On the newly approved Category 2 International Institute of Information and Media Literacy, Idris commended UNESCO and called for support towards its establishment.

He thanked UNESCO for approving a Nigeria office, and called on them to continue to use the country as an expert hub for the African Region.

Earlier, Diallo congratulated Nigeria on its election into the Executive Board of UNESCO, describing it as a milestone and a confirmation of Nigeria’s position among member states.

He promised to continue working with the Ministry on media and information literacy, media independence, and media inclusion.