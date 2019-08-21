Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was on Wednesday inaugurated as Minister of Information and Culture, has officially resumed at his post, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Shortly after the inauguration of the 43 Ministers of the Federal Republic by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja, Mohammed stepped into his office building at the Federal Secretariat at about 2:10 p.m.

Workers in the ministry were seen in a joyous mood congratulating him on his re-appointment, as the 14th minister of Information and Culture.

Those that accompanied him to the office included: Samson Makunjuola, Information Officer of the ministry, Alhaji Bashir Bolarinwa, Chairman, All Progressives Congress Kwara and some directors in the ministry.

NAN reports that Mohammed is the immediate past Minister of Information in Buhari’s last administration.

By his re-appointment, Mohammed retains his former portfolio as Information and Culture minister.