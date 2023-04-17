INEC to Adamawa REC: Stay away from office indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission has told its Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Prof. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, to stay away from office indefinitely.

The order was handed down to the REC via a letter by the INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, on Monday.

The action followed his illegal declaration of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the March 18, 2023 election, Aisha Dahiru, aka Binani, as Governor-elect in last weekend’s rerun election.

In the letter dated April 17, 2023, Oriaran-Anthony said: “I hereby convey the Commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the Commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect.”