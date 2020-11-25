The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled to screen Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu on Thursday for the position of Chairman of INEC.

President Muhammadu Buhari had sought the confirmation of Yakubu as the Chairman of INEC from the Senate.

The Senate referred the matter to the Senate Committee on INEC after the Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, presented the nomination on the floor.

Addressing journalists after presenting the 2021 budget of INEC before the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Kabiru Gaya, who is the Chairman of the committee, said Yakubu is expected to appear before the committee by 2pm on Thursday for screening.

Gaya said: “In giving the assignment expeditious consideration, the committee has slated Thursday, 26th November, 2020 for the screening exercise.

“Precisely the re-nominated Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is to face our committee by 2pm for the required drilling, the outcome of which will determine the report to be submitted to the Senate on Tuesday.”

Earlier while submitting the report on the 2021 Budget proposals made for the commission to the Senator Jibrin Barau-led Appropriation Committee, Gaya informed the Committee that N550 million was added to the proposals submitted to address acute housing and office accommodation facing the commission.

The letter of reappointment of Prof. Yakubu was read on the floor of the Senate by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

President Buhari, in the letter to Lawan, said: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term.”