Indigent people in Ede community in Osun State have received free eye treatment as part of initiative to ensure sound eye health and to curb blindness among residents.

The beneficiaries, including the petty traders, mostly women, said they were on the verge of losing their sight and that they could not afford to pay for the treatment from their pocket.

The free eye treatment was organised by a nonprofit, Association for Icon Breeders and Life Changing Empowerment in collaboration with Community Advanced Initiative for Self Reliance.

The Executive Director of AILIFE, Ochulor Sunday Eze, said the gesture was to assist the indigent residents to be in good health and to curb blindness in the community.

Eze noted that the women in the community are hardworking and that most of them are the bread winners of their families through their petty businesses and that their health is very important to the community.

Some of the beneficiaries also got free drugs and eye glass based on the prescription by the Doctor that attended to them.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Iyabo Owoeye, who is a bean cake seller, expressed gratitude to AILIFE and CAI4SR for the gesture.