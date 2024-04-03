Impeachment: Shuaibu urges panel to obey court order

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday prayed the seven-member investigative panel on his planned impeachment, to obey an interlocutory injunction of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Shaibu said this through his lawyer at the panel’s maiden sitting on Wednesday in Benin.

His lawyer, Prof. Oladoyin Awoyale, SAN, said the panel’s sitting to investigate his client would amount to fait accompli.

He argued that there was a subsisting order of interlocutory injunction granted by an Abuja Federal High Court and further hearing had been adjourned to April 8.

Awoyale argued that with the court’s order, all parties are advised to obey the ruling.

However, counsel for the House of Assembly and Deputy Clerk, Legal Department, Joe Oaifi, argued that the panel’s sitting was supported by Section 188 (10) of the constitution which foreclosed any court from preventing the House of Assembly and the panel from discharging its constitutional responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the State Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, constituted a panel headed by retired Justice S. A. Omonuwa.

The panel has the mandate to investigate the allegation of misconduct levelled against the deputy governor by the Edo State House of Assembly.