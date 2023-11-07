Imo 2023: NSCDC gets additional personnel, dogs from Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed additional personnel and dogs from its Anambra command to support its personnel in Imo for the November 11 governorship election.

Edwin Osuala, Anambra Commandant of NSCDC who addressed the team before their departure on Tuesday in Awka, warned them against unethical and unprofessional conduct.

“You must shun all conducts that would make the public see you as partisan, your only stake is to provide security and that must be done in the most civil and professional manner”, he added.

Osuala warned that any officer caught acting against the rules of engagement or any form of compromise with political actors would be dealt with.

“I assemble you here today to brief you ahead of your deployment to Imo.

“First, our Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi has charged officers and men to join forces with sister agencies to provide the needed security for the movement of election materials, INEC officials and the electorates to freely cast their votes peacefully.

“This is a national assignment and I expect you to be professional, civil and polite, but firm in the discharge of your duties and responsibilities”, he said.

Osuala reminded the team that the success of Imo gubernatorial election is tied to the safety and security of voters and election officials.

He therefore said they must conduct themselves within the framework of the corps’ code of conduct and rules of engagement.

“As security personnel on electoral duty, you are to exhibit a high sense of integrity and respect for the rights of citizens during the exercise,” the commandant added.

He called on the people of Imo to remain law abiding and assist security agencies in maintaining peace and security before, during and after the election.