Imo 2023: APC doesn’t require malicious video to win

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it does not need to create a malicious video against the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to win Saturday’s Imo governorship election.

APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Morka said that the viral video indicating that Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the PDP candidate had withdrawn from the race, could be PDP’s creation to smear the APC and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and its candidate for the election.

He added that at the end of any credible investigation into the video’s origins, the APC would not be shocked to discover that it was a malicious creation of the PDP.

He maintained that the PDP may have done the video in a calculated, but futile attempt to smear Uzodimma and the APC, exactly as the baseless and senseless allegation sought to do.

The APC Spokesman expressed optimism that Uzodimma would be re-elected by the Imo electorate in the election because of his record achievements and popularity in the State.

“In the latest advertisement of its crass irresponsibility, the PDP has urged INEC to disqualify Gov. Uzodimma of Imo.

“The PDP based its call on its concocted flimsy allegation that the governor was behind an alleged viral video announcement that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, its Imo governorship candidate, had withdrawn from the race,” Morka said.

He said the unmatched track record and popularity of Uzodimma was already making the PDP quiver in desperate panic.

Morka stated: “Clearly, the unmatched track record and popularity of our candidate makes the PDP quiver in desperate panic.

“We are confident that no last minute antics of the PDP will deter the good people of Imo who are poised to re-elect our Governor to finish the good work he has started.

“To be crystal clear, neither Uzodimma nor our great party had any hand in making or procuring the making of that video.

“Our governor and party have been hard at work, campaigning to persuade the good Imo electorate to renew our mandate to have any interest or time for such piece of frivolous and unhelpful propaganda”.