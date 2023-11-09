Imo 2023: 18 political parties sign peace accord

The 18 political parties taking part in Saturday’s governorship poll in Imo State have signed a peace accord to eschew violence before, during and after the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the peace accord was facilitated by the National Peace Committee.

In a remark, former Head of State and Chairman of the Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), appealed to the Imo State electorate to turn out en masse to elect a governor of their choice.

Abubakar said in a recorded video, which was played at the venue, that the people would have no right to complain, if the elected people “do the rubbish they do in governance.

“So, it is absolutely right for every voter to come out to ensure that they vote for the candidate of their choice so that we get the right people to represent us.”

He further urged youths to avoid being used as vanguards of electoral violence “because in the long run, it is you, the youth or the people who would have been used to cause pain and sorrow in society”.

Abubakar, who also advised security agencies not to intimidate voters, appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission and its officials to show sincerity in conducting free and credible polls in the state.

Also, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, commended the NPC for sustaining its support toward promoting peaceful election and democracy in Nigeria.

Yakubu solicited the support of security agencies, political parties and candidates for the peace accord to succeed.

He said: “I would like to reaffirm the commission’s commitment to only credible and transparent elections.

“The commission has done everything possible to ensure that Saturday’s elections are credible

“It is not enough to sign the peace accord, what is important is to apply its letters and spirit.”

Yakubu was represented by the commission’s National Commissioner in-charge of the South East, Kenneth Ukeagu.

In a speech, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police Frank Mba, commended the NPC for conceptualising and institutionalising the peace accord.

Egbetokun described the signing of the peace accord as an important electoral component, particularly in view of the violence associated with elections in the past.

He said: “On our part, as peace officers, we pledge our commitment to peace and security around the elections.

“We have done 80 percent of our deployment.

“We have about 20 percent, which we will complete within 24 hours.

“We assure voters in Imo that our deployment is not intended to intimidate voters, but to reassure them of a safe and secure environment for them to exercise their franchise.

“We pledge in this election to be politically neutral to provide a level playing field for all politicians, citizens and voters.”

Egbetokun assured the people that the security personnel deployed for the poll would remain impartial.

According to him: “Our interest is the peaceful conduct of the election and we will do everything within the ambit of the law to protect and defend the electoral space for everyone.”

He further urged politicians, who signed the peace accord, to take their commitment seriously.

Speaking on behalf of the political parties and candidates, the state Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council, Levi Ekeh, underscored the importance of signing of the accord to ensure peace and harmony during the election.