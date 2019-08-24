Barely 72 hours after assumption of office, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has been conducted round the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, and other officials of the Ministry.

While inspecting the facilities, the Minister stated that against the general perceptions that this place is under total disrepair and not functional, “what I am seeing here is that this place is 90 per cent functional and what we intend to do is to bring it up to a 100 per cent usage and capacity.

“Only South Africa has this kind of Velodrome facility that we have here in Nigeria in Africa.

“The Velodrome as you can see is fully functional because a cycling competition was recently held here and ended in July.”

Dare added that the stadium facilities are impressive and of world class standard, which the country should be proud of, stressing that he is happy that the maintenance culture has already gained ground.

He emphasized that the entire facilities in the stadium would be maintained, including the football pitch, before the end of this year, barring any funding constrained.

The Minister reiterated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to youth development because of the critical position the youth is occupying in the country.

He also mentioned that the President has charged all Ministers, including himself, to look for innovative ways to generate funds beyond the budget.

Dare said: “I am looking at the pitch with a sense of revenue generating possibility through advertising, like is been done in other international stadiums all over the world with different companies advertising over time.

“A lot of revenue can come from there.

“We are thinking outside the box.”

Addressing the media after the inspection, Dare wished Team Nigeria delegations to the 12th Africa Games in Morocco a huge success.

He stated: “I am glad that the country has excelled in Badminton.

“We are also on our ways to wining the biggest laurel in table tennis.”

Dare encouraged all the athletes that Nigerians stand behind them, urging them to represent the country well and be good ambassadors.

He said: “We believe in them and their talents and we are rooting for them even as I wish them a very good outing as they compete with different athletes from different countries.”

The Minister assured that he is going to be a Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

He said: “I understand that soccer is loved by most Nigerians.

“Football will get the attention it deserves.

“In the same vein, Badminton, Cycling, Athletics and Table Tennis and a few other sports in which we have leverage will also get equal attention.”

Dare promised to find a way to making sure that beyond football, other sports will be uplifted.