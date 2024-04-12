Ilesa accident: Gov. Adeleke approves expansion of road

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to rehabilitate and widen the Ibodi-Ilesa Road in Ilesa to forestall incessant accidents that have claimed lives in recent times.

The State Governor also directed the Commissioner for Transportation to consider the creation of a trailer park.

He said the park in the area will stop multiple parking of trailers that has endangered the lives of road users along the area.

Governor Adeleke issued the directives while receiving the report of a Committee he set up after the unfortunate accident that claimed the life of a female staff of the University of Ilesa.

While condoling the family of the victim again, the Governor endorsed the compensation package already agreed between the owner of the truck and the family of the deceased, even as he regretted that no amount of monetary compensation can replace the loss of a precious life.

Also Read:

While also approving the creation of regulations to govern trucking activities along the said road, Adeleke warned companies operating in the state to be mindful of the question of safety and security of their host communities.

He said: “We are putting stiff regulations in place to prevent reoccurrence of such sad incidents in the future.

“The Ministry of Works will work on expanding the road and the Ministry of Transportation will develop a trailer park.

“Parking of trailers on that narrow road is hereby prohibited.

“Speed limit should also be enforced with immediate effect.”

Submitting his report earlier, the Committee Chairman, who is also the Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Sesan Oyedele, narrated the visitation of the Committee members to the families of the deceased, the affected company and the management of the University of Ilesa.

Oyedele said: “We commiserated with the family and negotiated with the grieving family.

“We concluded a settlement under very difficult conditions.

“We conveyed Your Excellency’s heartfelt sympathy to the affected family.”