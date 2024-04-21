Ilaboya to chair Lagos SWAN advisory committee

The Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has set up a nine-man advisory committee to offer strategic advice, guidance and recommendations on all SWAN matters in the state.

Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, said the committee will promote members’ engagement within Lagos SWAN.

It will also ensure that stakeholders are part of happenings in line with the inclusiveness, transparency and accountability policy of the current executive.

The Lagos SWAN advisory committee will be chaired by Frank Ilaboya, former Chairman of Lagos SWAN and the MD/CEO of Sportsville Communication Services.

Committee members include Tony Ubani, Sports Editor, Vanguard Newspapers; Christian Opara, Sports Editor, Guardian Newspapers; Kunle Salami, Sports Editor, New Telegraph; and Blessing Nwosu, producer and reporter at Silverbird Television.

Others are George Aluo, former Sports Editor of The Sun Newspaper and chairman of the Nigeria National League; Patrick Omorodion, Assistant Sports Editor, Vanguard Newspaper; Gloria Adeshi of Supersport; with Dapo Sotiminu, former weekend Sports Editor at New Telegraph Newspaper (Secretary).

Oshundun said: “We are excited that these credible professionals have accepted our humble call to service as members of the advisory committee.

“To have two former Lagos SWAN Chairmen, a past Deputy National President of SWAN, editors and reporters with reputable media organisations is a blessing.

“We are confident that they will bring their experiences on board and contribute their quota to the medium and long-term progress of the association.”

The Chairman revealed that the advisory board will directly engage the Lagos SWAN executive on how best to take advantage of opportunities and address challenges facing the umbrella body of sports writers in the state.

The committee serves for the duration of the current Lagos SWAN executive tenure.