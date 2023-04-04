Ikpeazu expresses shock over death of Kalu’s wife

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Monday expressed shock over the death of Ifeoma Kalu, the first wife of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu.

The former two-term Governor of Abia State announced Ifeoma’s death at 61 in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

In a condolence message, Ikpeazu stated that he remembered the deceased as “a humane and kind woman”, who was “warm, gentle and unassuming”.

The message, signed by Onyebuchi Ememanka, his Chief Press Secretary, urged Kalu and his family “to bear the loss with fortitude and the assurance that this is the path all mortals must go.

“Especially, the governor urges Kalu’s family, as Christians, to have assurances in the resurrection of the dead.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Abia, the governor sends his deepest condolences to the family of the former governor.”

Ikpeazu also prayed God to strengthen the family and for the repose of the deceased’s soul.