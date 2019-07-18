Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has been commended for his fight to get justice for late Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, allegedly murdered on June 13, in Johannesburg, South Africa, while attending the conference of African Insurance Organization.

In a statement issued in Awka on Thursday, the leadership of Ihiala Progress Union thanked the governor for ensuring that the killing of Ndubuisi-Chukwu was not swept under the carpet.

The statement was signed by the Secretary-General of the Community, Emma Mkpo; President-General, Chief Okey S. Chukwu and the Board of Trustees Chairman, Edwin Enwegbara.

It stated: “From the depths of our hearts, we extol the excellent leadership you demonstrated over the murder of our distinguished daughter, Mrs Elizabeth Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu.

“We read your two powerful and eloquent letters to both the Nigerian and South African authorities to ensure that the killers of our dear daughter are brought to justice, in spite of the nonchalant attitude of the police in Johannesburg.

“You could not have displayed greater responsive and responsible leadership. Every Nigerian identifies with your courageous stance and brilliant actions.

“We call on you to continue to use your good offices to ensure that justice is served in the matter of the murder of Ndubuisi-Chukwu, Deputy Director General of the Chartered Institute of Insurance of Nigeria programmed to assume leadership of the Institute in 2020.’’

The IPU leaders pointed out that “the Nitel Road which leads to the home of the late Dr Bennett Ndubuisi, a famous educationist and father of Late Uju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, is in a terrible state”.

The community implored Obiano to direct that the road be reconstructed, as it is impassable now.

The Ihiala leaders appealed that the governor directed the state Roads Maintenance Agency to give it a facelift, so that sympathisers that would attend the burial of the deceased would do so with minimal discomfort

C-Don Adinuba, Anambra Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, a native of Ihiala community, also appreciated the efforts of the governor in bringing justice over the death of their own daughter.