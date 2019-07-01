Following the attack on Agudama Ekpetiama Police Station, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the early hours of Mon day, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a massive manhunt for the perpetrators.

Adamu in a statement on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, condemned the attack which resulted in the death of the Divisional Police Officer, Ola Rosanla, and three other Police Officers and left two others injured.

He pledged that no stone will be left unturned towards apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to book.

He ordered the immediate deployment of crack detectives from the IGP Intelligence Response Unit, Forensic and Homicide sections of the Force Criminal Investigation Department and Special Operatives of the Marine Police Department to Yenagoa to complement the efforts of the Bayelsa State Police Command in carrying out discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The IGP, while paying tribute to the fallen heroes, condoled the families of the four Cops who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland, describing the incident as a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the Police are exposed to in their daily task of protecting our homeland.

Adamu enjoined the Agudama Ekpetiama Community and the entire people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help law enforcement agencies apprehend the criminals.