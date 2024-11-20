IG sues Senator Andy Uba, others over alleged N400m fraud

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has sued former Senator representing Anambra South, Andy Uba, and two others, for allegedly defrauding a complainant, George Uboh, the sum of N400 million.

The IG, in two counts marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/538/2024 filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, joined Crystal Uba and Benjamin Etu as 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

The charge, dated October 8, was filed on October 10 by Abdulrashid Sidi in the Legal/Prosecution Section at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In count one, Uba, Crystal, Etu and Hajiya Fatima now at large, sometimes in 2022, were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves to commit the offence.

Uba and others were accused of obtaining by false pretence, by making a presentation to George Uboh that they had perfected ways for the appointment of the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to any interested persons who could afford N400 million.

“A presentation which you know is not true and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006.”

In count two, the defendants and Fatima, who is at large, in 2022 within the jurisdiction of the court, were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves with intention to defraud and induce George Uboh by making a presentation to him that they had perfected way to give an appointment of the post of Managing Directorship of NDDC to any interested person who could afford the sum of N400 million.

“A presentation which you know is not true. You obtained the money and converted it into your own personal use and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (2) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006,” the count read in part.

Uboh, in a letter dated April 5, 2023, and addressed to the I-G, said the petition was based on documentary and voice recording.

According to Uboh, the evidence is overwhelming and irrefutable.

No fewer than six witnesses had been listed to testify against the ex-lawmaker and others.

Justice Ekwo adjourned their arraignment until February 18, 2025.

The adjournment followed a complaint by M.L. Anthony, who appeared for the IG on November 13, that the defendants had been evading the service of the court documents despite being given administrative bail.

Anthony told the court that they had been on the matter since 2023.

He said the defendants obtained a fundamental rights enforcement order which had prevented the police from bringing them to court.

The lawyer said it was until after the order was lifted that the defendants were finally charged before the judge.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter to allow the defendants take their plea.

Post Views: 2