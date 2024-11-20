N75,000 minimum wage implementation is our commitment to workers’ welfare – Osun

Kolapo Alimi, Osun Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, says the implementation of the N75,000 minimum wage is the commitment of the state government to workers’ welfare.

Alimi in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo said that the new minimum wage was approved by Gov. Ademola Adeleke after receiving the Public Service Negotiation Committee’s report.

He explained that the minimum wage negotiation was led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kazeem Akinleye, while the Labour team was led by the State Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo.

“The implementation of the new minimum wage of N75,000 for Osun workers is in tandem with commitment to social justice, economic growth and an enhanced living standard for Osun teeming workers and citizens alike,” he said.

He said that Adeleke’s administration was deeply committed to prioritising the welfare of civil servants, who, tirelessly provided efficient, effective and quality services to the state despite the limited resources.

He urged all civil servants to up their service delivery by endlessly seeking innovative solutions to improve public service in ensuring transparency and accountability for the growth and development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that approval of N75,000 minimum wage for workers was announced on Tuesday by the government, following an agreement by the state negotiating committee.

