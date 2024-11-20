Don’t expect misunderstanding with my principal, says Edo deputy governor

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idohosa, has shunned claims suggesting an expected rift between him and his principal and Governor, Monday Okpebholo.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday morning, Idahosa asserted that the ultimate goal of the Okpebholo administration is to put the Edo people first.

He stated further that the governor is his elder brother and not just his boss, stressing that they would ensure that the dividend of democracy is provided to the people of the state.

“Nobody should expect any misunderstanding between me and my principal because I’m here not to serve the personal interests of the good people of Edo North.

“So, if there is going to be a personal interest that will supersede the interest of the Edo people, I don’t think I’m worthy to be in this seat,” Idahosa said.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding the deputy governor’s office in the last administration, Idahosa said, “I’ve had several conversations with my predecessor. I understand that leadership is the key when you have a good governor who sees his deputy as his younger brother so both of them can work together for the interest of the state.

“So that is what the current governor has shown to me, that I’m not just his deputy, but I’m his younger brother.

“We are here for a purpose, just to develop the state and the people in terms of human capital development.

“So, for me, the office of the deputy governor is to complement the plans and visions of the governor. To support and ensure that most of our campaign promises are fulfilled.”

