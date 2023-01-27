IG moves to redeploy Frank Mba to Lagos as CP

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the appointment of Frank Mba and Idowu Owohunwa as the next Commissioners of Police for Lagos and States respectively.

The recommendation of the duo was contained in a letter by the IGP on Thursday to the Police Service Commission.

The letter, dated January 24, 2023, was signed by the Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector General of Hafiz Inuwa.

Inure said in the letter: “I am directed to humbly write and forward the proposed posting of the under-mentioned commissioners of police to State Commands indicated against their names for the Commission’s kind consideration and approval.

“The Inspector General of Police is deploying the under-mentioned Commissioners of Police to strengthen the strategic and operational control of the commands.”

According to the letter, the postings are part of a strategy being put in place by the IGP to strengthen the strategic and operational readiness of the force in Lagos and Ogun States Commands.

Mba, who will be taking over from CP Abiodun Alabi in Lagos State if the PSC approves the request, was a former Force Public Relations Officer.

He is at present the Commissioner of Police in charge Federal Border Patrol Branch at the Department of Operations in the Force Headquarters.

Owohunwa, who will be taking over from CP Lanre Bankole in Ogun State, is the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP.