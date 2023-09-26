If you had access to Tinubu, you will love him — Seun Kuti

Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has said that if people had access to President Bola Tinubu, they would love him.

He said most of those who criticise public figures, including his late dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, did so out of ignorance.

Kuti, who spider on a podcast: “The Honest Podcast,” said: “Being Fela’s son, growing up in Nigeria, I no even fit enter my girlfriend papa house.

“I go dey wonder say: ‘Wettin my papa sef dey do like dis wey nobody like am?’

“But I know my father.

“He’s a cool guy.

“So, what’s it about this guy that nobody likes?

“If I go anywhere, people would be like: ‘Oh! He’s Fela’s son….’

“I know that pain.

“But I looked at all politicians’ children.

“The same people who criticise Tinubu today will praise his children tomorrow because of money.

“So, I understand that if you had access to Tinubu, you would love him.

“Your only hatred of him is your lack of access.”