Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has advised youths in the country to join the struggle for a better Nigeria.

Recounting how Yakubu Gowon became Head of State at the age of 31 and how Odumegwu Ojukwu led the Biafra side during the civil war at the age of 33, Edochie stated that Nigerian youths don’t need to be cowards in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

He urged the youths not to sit at home and say things are not working in the country.

He tweeted: “Gowon was 31 when he became Head of State. Ojukwu led the war at 33.

“Youths, wake up. Don’t sit at home & tell me it won’t work.

“It makes you a coward. And in this struggle for a better Nigeria we do not need cowards.

“Join us, support the movement & together we’ll make it work.”

