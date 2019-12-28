The Ilorin Emirate Descendants Union at the weekend hailed the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for taking concrete steps to facilitate all the preliminary works ahead the January 2020 take off of the Police College in Ballah village.

The body also lauded AbdulRazaq for his unique approach to governance, especially his humility, prudence and focus, which the IEDPU said have changed the character of governance in Kwara State for good.

“Your approach to governance is different and refreshing. It has never happened in our history for the chief executive to be on ground as early as 8am. You even joined us to arrange chairs. This humility and simple approach to governance are quite new,” outgoing IEDPU President Yahya Ahmad said when he led a delegation of the body to the Governor late Friday.

Ahmad said: “My 11 months as Acting President of the IEDPU witnessed remarkable success and the peak of it could be attributed to you with the establishment of Police College in Ballah, Asa Local Government Area.

“We got approval for the Police College, Ballah, in 2017 and nothing was done on it (by the previous administration)….Today, with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s intervention, we expect the Police College to take off in January, 2020. The old Ballah Secondary School which was relocated can now boast of 11 classrooms as against the former six classrooms it had before. Your Excellency is a dream come true for the Emirate and the state.”

The delegation included the new IEDPU President Otta Aliyu-Uthman and other top officials of the body.

Aliyu-Uthman, a retired Director of the Department of State Services, commended the Governor’s positive direction for the state.

AbdulRazaq, for his part, congratulated the IEDPU for the success of its 54th annual conference and election of another executive to pilot its affairs.

The Governor said the administration will look into their position papers which were submitted to him.

He added that the government is prioritising enterprise, youth development and infrastructural development.

AbdulRazaq said his administration has just finished clearing the arrears of N700 million owed to the Colleges of Education, while teachers in their training schools have been absorbed to the state civil service and SUBEB.