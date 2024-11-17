ID Cabasa, D’Banj shine with special recognition at Beatz Awards

Organisers of the 2024 edition of Beatz Awards have honoured music producer ID Cabasa and Afro hip-pop legend, D’Banj, for their outstanding contributions to the Nigerian music industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the award event took place on Saturday night at Muson Centre in Lagos.

The awards ceremony had the theme: “Empowering the Next Generation”.

According to the CEO of Beatz Awards, Elijah John, this year’s edition is specifically designed to celebrate emerging talent and innovators within the industry, while also acknowledging the achievements of veterans.

“We are proud to honour ID Cabasa and D’Banj for their remarkable contributions to the music industry. Their dedication, creativity, and perseverance have inspired a generation of musicians and music lovers alike.

“The music world cannot be successful without the producers, so ID Cabasa is a legend in his own right. This is long time coming.

“I think the world needs to celebrate ID Cabasa more for the works he has put for the growth of the industry. Without ID Cabasa, we won’t have Olamide, Lord of Ajasa, 9ice and a host of them that he has groomed.

“Secondly, D’Banj is a pioneer, he sold our Afrobeats to the global audience. We have to give it to him, 20 years in the game and still counting, it’s a big up to him,” he said.

John also highlighted the importance of Beatz Award to the growth of music in Nigeria as he described it as an award in recognition of excellence.

“It is the passion for the young people responsible for the longevity of the awards because it is important that we have a healthy industry.

“We now have a world that everyone wants to be an artiste, forgetting that they can also be a music producer and be successful, or journalist and also be successful.

“We need to change the narrative to making it seem that only artistes can be successful,” John said.

The music enthusiast while relating to the dreams of having the awards more on global stage, said he looked up to the time when Nigeria would be a centre of attraction for music awards.

“What I understand about the global perspective is a bit different because we have to focus on our own indigenous things as any global success we have is not relatable to our growth in the economy.

“We have to focus on our own that people should come to us rather than we going to them.

“For Beatz Awards, we will keep improving so that Africans can come to Nigeria, the world will come to Nigeria and celebrate the Beatz Awards,” John said.

NAN reports that the notable categories at the award included the Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year, honouring future disruptors.

Smirnoff Female Producer of the Year, recognising women who make significant contributions to the creative landscape.

Other recipients of the Beatz Awards include: Male Producer of the Year won by Phyno featuring Burna Boy – Jaysnths for the song: Do I (Remix).

Female Produce of the Year, Powered By Smirnoff, YBIL – Qing Madi featuring Kizz Daniel – Saszy Afroshii

Afro Pop Producer of the Year, Big Big Things– Young Jon featuring Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez– Yung Willis

Afro Beat Producer of the Year : I Pray – Kcee & Oxlade – Jaysynths.

Afro R&B Producer of the Year: Men are Crazy – Simi ft Tiwa Savage – Big Fish

Afro Hip Hop Producer of the Year: Borrow me your baby – Simi featuring Falz – Vitek

Afro Highlife Producer of the Year: Big baller – Flavour – Jaysynths and Solebobo.

Afro Soul Producer of the Year: My way – Hotkid – Niphkeys

Afro Dancehall Producer of the Year: Loner – Bella Shmurda – Swankii.

Afro Gospel Producer of the Year: You are Great- Moses Bliss featuring Festizie, Neeja, Chizie, Son Music & Ajay Asika – Hillaplay.

Don Jazzy New Discovery of the Year: Loner – Bella Shmurda – Swankii.

DJ Male of the Year went to Tobi Peter while DJ Michelle got female category.

Mixing and Mastering Engineer of the Year: Romeo Must Die – Ruger featuring Bnxn – Millamix.

Radio Station of the Year: COOL 96.9FM.

Entertainment Station of the Year: (Terrestrial) – STV.

Entertainment Station of the Year (Cable): Pop Central TV.

Artiste Manager of the Year: Sean Okeke – Rema.

Music Video of the Year: Lowkey – Mayorkun – Dammy Twitch.

OAP of the Year: Kolade Dominate – Inspiration 92.3FM.

Songwriter of the Year: Ric Hassani – Love & Romance.

Record Label of the Year: Mavin Record.

Blog of the Year: Bellanaija.

Online Music Platform of the Year: Spotify.

Live Band of the Year: Bandhitz.

A & R of the Year: Ekunwe O.E. Vaedar – Mavin Records.

Entertainment Lawyer of the Year: Akinyemi Ayinoluwa.

