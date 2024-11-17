Bisi Kazeem congratulates Aiyedatiwa on election victory

Retired Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem has sent a congratulatory message to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa who has just been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The former image maker of the Federal Road Safety Commission lauded the governor for a well deserved victory in the election which he won by a landslide.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa polled 366,781 votes to defeat his major rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Agboola Ajayi, who came distant second with 117,845 votes, while African Democratic Party’s Adeyemi Nejo came third with 4,138.

Kazeem’s letter read in full: “Congratulations on a well deserved victory at the Polls



I am beyond thrilled to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your well-deserved victory in the recent elections!

Also Read:

Your tireless efforts, unwavering dedication, and vision for a better future have resonated deeply with the people, and this triumph is a testament to your exceptional leadership.

Your success is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of hope for our state, inspiring confidence in our collective future. As you embark on this new term, I pray that you continue to be guided by wisdom, compassion, and strength.

May your tenure be marked by unparalleled progress, unity, and prosperity for all. You have proven yourself to be a true champion of the people, and I have no doubt that your continued service will bring about transformative change.

Finally, you have won the election. Your victory to say the least, is a confirmation of vote of confidence by the good people of our dear State. This speaks much volume of how you have impacted on the lives of the people over the years. I know you will work for the people and this victory is a call to action.

Once again, congratulations on this outstanding accomplishment! May your leadership be blessed with wisdom, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the greater good of Ondo State.

Congratulations the People’s Governor!”

Post Views: 20