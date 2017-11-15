ICAO designates Air Peace official airline of world aviation forum

The International Civil Aviation Organisation has named Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace as the official airline of its World Aviation Forum scheduled to hold in Abuja.

The airline made the announcement in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Manager, Chris Iwarah, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Iwarah said the Second Vice-President of the Council of ICAO, Captain Musa Nuhu, confirmed the status of the carrier in a message to the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema.

Nuhu, who is also Nigeria’s representative on the Council of ICAO, commended Air Peace on behalf of the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika for partnering with the Federal Government to host the forum.

He said the partnership would contribute tremendously to the successful hosting of the prestigious forum on the global aviation calendar.

Nuhu said the forum would provide Air Peace a great opportunity to connect with a global audience of aviation stakeholders to discuss trends in the industry.

He added that it would also boost the carrier’s plan to expand its flight operations to London, Dubai, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai, Houston and Johannesburg.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this is the first time the IWF is being hosted outside ICAO’s headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The theme of the forum: “Financing the Development of Aviation Infrastructure’’, expected to attract top global aviation personalities, will hold from November 20 to 22.