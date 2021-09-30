ICAN unveils new corporate logo, visual identity

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a leading umbrella body of the accounting profession in Africa, on Thursday unveiled its new corporate logo and visual identity that signifies its leadership, resilience, indelible footprints, growth and dynamism.

Speaking at the unveiling event, tagged The Renaissance Dinner, which held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, the President of the Institute, Comfort Olu Eyitayo, said:“Today marks a new beginning as we consolidate the immense contributions of the founding fathers and past presidents of our noble Institute. The accounting profession is dynamic and they have firmly established a lasting legacy: the philosophy of keeping pace with the times.”

She added that, “In 56 years, ICAN has sustained its enviable status as the most influential and prestigious professional accountancy institute in Africa. Our unmatched contributions to national development are the unique selling point that has accorded the Institute its enviable position. The ICAN brand is not just the toast of employers, but the products of the Institute are distinguishing themselves across all sectors – public or private.

“Our gathering this evening, is to witness the rebirth of ICAN. This rebirth further amplifies what we represent as an Institute: promotion of Accuracy and Integrity and the continuous and conscious drive to act in the public interest. We are here to witness the launch of the Institute into an era of greater dynamism and deeper inclusiveness across generations. We are here to celebrate the new face of ICAN for Greater Visibility and Impact,” she enthused.

The predominant blue colour in the new logo evokes professionalism, trust, reliability, stability, depth, benevolence and vibrancy of ICAN. The green stripe at the bottom represents vitality, freshness, growth and youthfulness while the two white stripes evoke a feeling of dynamism, integrity, transparency and new roads leading to new places and horizons. The new identity in alignment with global trends is modern, innovative and professional. It is designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels.

The Special Guest of honour at the unveiling ceremony, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, commended the leadership of ICAN on the rebirth while acknowledging the contributions of the Institute and accounting professionals in national development. According to him, “ICAN is maintaining its leadership in the profession and adapting equally well to the global disruptions, even coming out stronger and youthful.”

With this new beginning, ICAN pledge sits unwavering commitment to members and other stakeholders with greater positive impact towards nation building. The Institute is poised to promote professional excellence, deepen its advocacy and facilitate accountability and transparency across the economy.