I will replace my daughter’s surname soon – Davido’s first baby mama

Sophia Momodu, Davido‘s first baby mama, has announced plans to remove the singer’s name from their daughter, Imade’s name.

Momodu, in a chit chat session with fans, said she’s itchy to replace Adeleke with Momodu as their daughter’s last name.

She claimed since she acted in dual capacity as Imade’s mother and father, it was best the preschooler do away with her surname.

Another fan, Mheedey said: “Mama they will come for you now ooo. Blogs will start misinterpreting this.”

Replying, the mother of one wrote: “Lol our elders say the truth in bitter, I haven’t even started yet.”

Finally, Grace stated: “Blogger will screenshot this reply and Nigerians will drag you…. When they literally have no idea what you do for your child. Smh!”

Responding, Sophia noted: “I don’t know any educated, intelligent Nigerian that has had anything negative to say to a woman that natively plays the role of Mom & Dad all by herself. The rest can set up a go fund me if they’re really pressed.”