I trained as a fashion designer before venturing into music – Portable

In a startling revelation, controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable disclosed that he was a fashion designer before starting his music career.

Portable revealed his love for fashion designing in the debut episode of the Brooke Bailey Danfo Series.

The singer took Bailey, the Belgian DJ, to his Fashion Studio and on a tour of Sango Ota, Ogun state.

“I trained as a fashion designer. I am still a fashion designer, I am still doing it. That is what I learnt, that was my profession before I ventured into music.

Also Read:

“Now I combine the both but I am taking the fashion side of things slow and steady. I love fashion designing, even entertainment is connected to fashion in some ways. So when you are doing music, you have to do fashion,” he noted.