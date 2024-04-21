I recommended Peter Obi to Atiku in 2019 — Reno Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said he recommended the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, as running mate to the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 presidential election.

The social critic and pastor disclosed this during an interview on a podcast programme: “Mic On.”

The former presidential aide said he recommended Obi’s name as running mate following a request from Abubakar.

He vowed never to leave the former Vice President to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Omokri has been in support of some of Tinubu’s economic recovery policies.

He said: “Peter Obi can’t deny that I was the one who recommended him to Waziri Atiku Abubakar when he asked me to help choose a running mate in 2019.

Also Read:

“I called former President Jonathan and he told me it’s Peter Obi, but I told him I just can’t submit one name. We padded the list with others while making Obi’s name look very rosy.

“Atiku chose Obi.

“So after a man had done me that great honour, I will now turn around and be supporting his opponent in the next election?

“I can’t do that.

“If Atiku decides to contest in 2027 and becomes the PDP’s presidential candidate, I’m duty bound to support him.”