I have slapped several policemen before — Seun Kuti + Video

Afrobeat maestro, Seun Kuti, has boasted of having slapped several policemen in the past.

The boast was contained in a video that has gone viral by the son of late music legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

However, there was no timeline to the video.

Kuti, who was on Friday seen in another video slapping a policeman on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State, has been invited by the police hierarchy for an interview on his action.

In the latest video, he said: “Some of una police go slap una, una go come Instagram to explain.

“You know how many police I don tear slap?

“They say because you be Fela pikin.

“You no know say na because Jesus be God pikin e fit die for you?

“You must know who you are before you make your move.

“So, I make my move because I know who I am….”